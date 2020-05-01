e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / With 16 more Covid-19 cases, Jalandhar becomes first Punjab district to cross 100 mark

With 16 more Covid-19 cases, Jalandhar becomes first Punjab district to cross 100 mark

The Doaba region of Punjab, which comprises four districts, has reported 151 Covid-19 cases so far.

chandigarh Updated: May 01, 2020 14:36 IST
Gagandeep Jassowal
Gagandeep Jassowal
Hindustan Times/Jalandhar
Jalandhar has reported 105 cases.
Jalandhar has reported 105 cases.(Representative Image/Reuters)
         

Recording the highest spike in a single district, 16 new fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases were reported on Friday.

Confirming the development, Jalandhar health department nodal officer Dr TPS Sandhu said with this 105 positive cases had been reported in the district, including four deaths.

A health official, seeking anonymity, said the new patients were close contacts of those already found positive, while some had returned from Nanded, where they had gone on pilgrimage.

Jalandhar, which has the highest number of cases across the state, has also become the first district to cross the 100 mark.

The Doaba region of Punjab, which comprises four districts, has reported 151 Covid-19 cases so far. Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar has reported 23 cases, Hoshiarpur 11 and Kapurthala 12.

top news
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
CDS Bipin Rawat, 3 service chiefs to address press at 6pm today
CDS Bipin Rawat, 3 service chiefs to address press at 6pm today
PM Modi meets ministers to firm up lockdown-exit strategy
PM Modi meets ministers to firm up lockdown-exit strategy
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
LIVE: ‘Too little, too late’, Cong calls special train a knee-jerk reaction
LIVE: ‘Too little, too late’, Cong calls special train a knee-jerk reaction
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
This electric car has a range of 627 kms, unless you leave the door open
This electric car has a range of 627 kms, unless you leave the door open
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news