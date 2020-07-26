With 35 Covid cases, Chandigarh sees biggest single-day spike

chandigarh

Thirty-five new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Chandigarh on Sunday, in the biggest single-day spike so far, which took the total to 887.

The previous steepest rise was recorded on July 18, when 31 people had tested positive.

The cases are being reported from across urban and rural pockets of the Union Territory. Three cases each were reported from Sectors 21, 40, 41 and 47, while two cases each surfaced in Sectors 19 and 37 besides Ram Darbar, Mauli Jagran, Manimajra and Dhanas. Infections were also recorded in Sectors 15, 23, 24, 30, 32, 35, 42 and 48 besides Raipur Khurd and Maloya.

As many as 302 cases remain active in the city, with 572 patients recovering so far, including 17 discharged on Sunday, and 13 succumbing to the disease.The recovery rate stands at 64% while fatality rate stands at 1.5% in Chandigarh. As many as 12,608 people have been tested so far while 2,249 are under quarantine.

Meanwhile, amid the spike in cases, police issued 93 challans to people found without masks in the city on Sunday. At 79, most violators were found at Sukhna Lake. The offence carries ₹500 fine.

PGIMER DOCTOR TESTS POSITIVE

Among those tested positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Sunday is a 30-year-old senior resident doctor of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). He is from gastroenterology department and was on non-Covid duty.

According to sources, two more resident doctors from internal medicine and three nursing officers have also tested positive, though these cases were reported after the Sunday bulletin was released. All of them were on non-Covid duty, said sources.

So far, around 40 health workers from the PGIMER have been tested positive, including two doctors on Saturday

19 FRESH CASES IN PANCHKULA

The number of Covid cases rose to 432 in Panchkula district, with 19 more people testing positive on Sunday.

Thos found include two children, aged 3 and 5, from Sectors 21 and 11, respectively. and sector 21. Cases were also reported from Sectors 6, 8, 12 and 19 in the city besides Mansa Devi Complex, Barwala, Kundi, Pinjore and Nada Sahib.

While, 251 cases remain active, 180 people have been cured and discharged and one patient has died.