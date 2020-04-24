With five more cases, covid-19 count swells to 275 in Haryana

chandigarh

With five new positive cases — two each from Panipat and Gurugram and one from Rohtak — the Covid-19 count in Haryana swelled to 275 on Friday.

Senior officials of the health department said while a 34-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son were found infected in Panipat, two persons, who were in contact with a Covid patient, tested positive in Gurugram. In Rohtak, a vegetable seller is the latest victim of the coronavirus.

Panipat chief medical officer Dr Sant Lal Verma said the woman and her son, residents of Dhoop Singh Nagar, have been kept in an isolation ward at the local civil hospital. They had recently returned from Delhi.

Stating that their locality has been sealed, Dr Verma said the woman’s husband, two more sons and nine other people in her contact have been isolated as well.

The woman’s son, who tested positive, studied at a madarsa in Delhi and she had brought him back on April 21, the doctor said.

FIVE TEST POSITIVE IN SONEPAT

Five people were said to have been found positive for coronavirus in Sonepat on Friday, though the health department bulletin did not mention them. They included corona infected nurse’s husband, a class IV health department employee in Sonepat, a cancer patient from Sahri village, a woman of Shahzadpur village here, who is wife of a health employee posted in Delhi and a man from Sonepat , who had also visited a cancer hospital in Delhi. Sonepat civil surgeon Dr BK Rajoura said all these patients have been shifted to Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College at Khanpur Kalan.

Meanwhile, a constable of the Delhi Police was found infected in Panipat. As per the information, he is a resident of Sonepat, who had gone to his sister’s place in Panipat on Thursday. His sister, who is an ASI in Panipat police department, took him for examination and his samples were sent for testing. On Friday, his report came out positive.

STATE RECOVERY RATE IS 68%

Sixteen more persons were discharged on Friday — nine from Gurugram, two each from Kaithal and Sonepat and one each from Faridabad, Hisar and Kurukshetra. With this, the number of persons cured so far climbed to 186, making the recovery rate of about 68%.