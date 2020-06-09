With Sector 16, 18 and 21 residents among 6 fresh cases, Chandigarh fears community transmission

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 21:23 IST

A four-year-old son of the Central Industrial Security Force constable found infected two days back is among six fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of cases has reached 326, of which 36 remain active.

The fresh cases have been reported from Sector 16, 18 and 21 besides Daria village and Manimajra. With new cases surfacing from areas other than the Bapu Dham Colony containment zone, the UT administration has decided to examine whether the deadly virus has entered the community transmission stage in the city.

The fresh cases include that of a 42-year-old man from Sector 18, who recently came in contact with a Himachal Pradesh resident who had returned from Delhi; a 28-year-old man from Subhash Nagar, Manimajra, who had returned from Gurugram on Sunday; and a 56-year-old woman from the hotspot Bapu Dham Colony.

In two others cases, the source of infection is not known yet. These include a 43-year-old medicine distributor who resides in Sector 21, and a 35-year-old man from Sector 16, who is the son of a medical store owner in the same sector.

As UT health officials are scrambling to trace the source of infection in non-containment zones, the risk of community transmission is not being denied by them in the city.

Community transmission is said to be taking place when the source of the contagion is not known, ie when it is not possible to trace the infection back to a carrier who has travelled to an affected area or through contact with a person who has the disease.

UT administrator VPS Badnore on Tuesday during his daily review meeting asked the UT health Secretary and doctors at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to examine the density of infection among various patients in Chandigarh and compare the data with other states.

The administrator also directed the health authorities to keep all hospitals and health centres in readiness for accommodating patients, in case there is a second surge, as the borders are open.