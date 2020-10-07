With steady decline, active Covid cases in Ludhiana drop to less than half in two weeks

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 00:34 IST

After recording a swift surge of 7,522 cases in September, Ludhiana is now registering a steady decline in the number of active cases, as per figures shared by the district health department.

From the 1,509 active cases among the 16,783 cases confirmed as of September 23, the number has dropped to 618 among 18,853 infections on October 7 – a decrease of 59%.

The number of active cases now is also the lowest since August 1, when there were again 618 infected patients in the district.

Currently, 35 patients are admitted at government facilities, also lowest since August 1. As many as 349 patients are observing home isolation and another 125 are admitted in private hospitals of the district.

With this the positivity rate has also reduced to 2.2% as compared to September 17 that saw a record 464 fresh cases, causing the positivity rate to shoot up to 8.7%.

In more good news, so far in October, the daily fatalities have been below 10 with the exception of October 3 and 4 when 10 deaths each were reported. In all remaining days, the deaths were in a single digit with three deaths being reported on October 1 and four on October 6.

This comes as a respite from what it was a fortnight back, when as many as 19 deaths were reported on September 15 – said to be the peak of the first wave of coronavirus in district.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma cautioned that while it was a respite that cases were coming down, there was no room for complacency. “I appeal to residents to stay indoors as far as possible, as this would not only keep them safe but also help lower the spread of infection in the community,” he said.

VIRUS CLAIMS SIX MORE LIVES, 114 TEST POSITIVE

The figure of fresh Covid-19 cases remained low for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as the district reported 114 cases.

However, the virus claimed the lives of six Ludhiana residents, pushing the death toll to 788. On Tuesday, the district had recorded 85 cases, the lowest in 65 days since the 78 cases on August 2.

The district’s patient tally now stands at 18,853, of which 17,444 patients have recovered, leaving 618 active cases. A total of 3.02 lakh samples have been tested till now.

The six deceased on Wednesday include five males and one female. The woman, aged 40, was a resident of Chak Sarwan Nath village. The male deceased include an 84-year-old from Ghumar Mandi, a 60-year-old from Miller Ganj, a 57-year-old from Kot Mangal Singh, a 48-year-old from Talwandi Kalan and a 45-year-old from Khanna.