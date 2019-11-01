Woman faints in auto, wakes up to find gold jewellery gone

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 00:42 IST

A woman riding in an auto-rickshaw lost her gold jewellery to her co-passenger after she fell unconscious, allegedly due to the effect of some drug.

The victim, Meena Thakur, a native of Shimla who is in her early thirties, said she had boarded an auto-rickshaw from the Sector 7/8 roundabout on October 1 and was on her way to the Housing Board light point.

“The victim alleged that another woman along with a child was sitting in the auto-rickshaw and she made her unconscious by poking a pin into her arm,” said a police official privy to the matter.

The official said, “The victim was semi-conscious when the articles were stolen. Moreover, after she stepped out of the auto and boarded a bus to reach her destination, she found that her bag was empty and all the jewellery in it was stolen.”

As per the complainant, the bag contained three gold chains, two gold bangles, two gold rings and two gold earrings.

Following the complaint, a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 26 police station on Thursday after investigation.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 00:42 IST