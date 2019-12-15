e-paper
Woman, her lover booked for pushing minor daughter into prostitution

The victim accused her mother of forcing her into prostitution to earn money and marry her lover

chandigarh Updated: Dec 15, 2019 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The rural police on Sunday booked a woman and her alleged lover for forcing her 17-year-old daughter into prostitution.

Accused have been identified as Asha Rani and Ram Lubaiya, both residents of Rurka Khurd in Jalandhar district.

According to the police, Rani was living separately at Rurka Khurd village near Goraya town while her husband lives in Ludhiana.

Goraya station house officer (SHO) Kewal Singh said that the victim accused her mother of forcing her into prostitution to earn money and marry her lover.

“Victim’s mother forced her to have illicit relation with strangers. Minor also alleged that in April, Asha got married to Ram, who has been forcing her to develop physical relation with his friends,” SHO told HT over phone.

SHO said that the teenager somehow managed to escape and met his father in Ludhiana. Later, she filed a complaint with the Ludhiana commissionrate police, which registered the case and forwarded it to Goraya police station.

SHO said that a case under Sections 366A (procuration of minor girl), 372 (selling minor for purposes of prostitution) and 373 (buying minor for purposes of prostitution) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against both accused. However, no arrest has been made so far.

He said that women cell in-charge sub-inspector Ranjna Devi is looking after the inquiry and the girl is being provided with legal and other aids as per the law.

