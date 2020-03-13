e-paper
Chandigarh / Woman killed, 22 hurt in Gurdaspur bus mishap

Woman killed, 22 hurt in Gurdaspur bus mishap

The bus was Amritsar-bound

chandigarh Updated: Mar 13, 2020 17:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Gurdaspur
The bus met with an accident on Dhariwal bypass, 13 km from Gurdaspur.
The bus met with an accident on Dhariwal bypass, 13 km from Gurdaspur.(HT Photo)
         

A woman was killed and 22 passengers were hurt after a Amritsar-bound bus met with an accident on Dhariwal bypass, 13km from Gurdaspur, on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rama Mahajan,52, of Jammu. The driver and conductor of the bus fled the spot after the accident.

Three seriously injured passengers were referred to government hospital, Amritsar, while 19 were admitted in local hospitals, including 12 in Gurdaspur civil hospital.

A case has been registered against driver and some unidentified persons under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

Gurdaspur district magistrate Mohammad Ishfaq has directed Gurdaspur sub-divisonal magistrate (SDM) Skattar Singh Bal to look into the reasons behind the accident.

Dhariwal deputy superintendent of police (rural) Manjit Singh said that the bus belonging to a private transporter of Jammu. “It left Jammu for Amritsar at 6 am. There was an overturned truck lying on the bypass. The bus driver was allegedly driving the vehicle rashly and he could not see the truck and lost control over it, leading to the accident. A case has been registered against accused on the complaint of Nitin Mahajan, son of deceased Rama Mahajan,” he said, adding that bus was overcrowded and was carrying 50 passengers, including driver and conductor.

