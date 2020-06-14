e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / World Blood Donor Day celebrated by PGIMER

World Blood Donor Day celebrated by PGIMER

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on June 14 every year as per World Health Assembly Resolution of 2005 to commemorate the birthday of Karl Landsteiner, who was awarded the Nobel Prize for his discovery of the ABO blood group system

chandigarh Updated: Jun 14, 2020 21:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Department of transfusion medicine, PGIMER, Chandigarh, celebrated World Blood Donor Day by organising a blood donation campaign on Sunday in which around 200 volunteers took part.

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on June 14 every year as per World Health Assembly Resolution of 2005 to commemorate the birthday of Karl Landsteiner, who was awarded the Nobel Prize for his discovery of the ABO blood group system.

The event serves to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their contribution and raise awareness on the need for regular blood donations.

The theme of “Safe blood saves lives” and the slogan “Give blood and make the world a healthier place” has been released by the WHO this year.

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram inaugurated the second voluntary blood donation camp of the association of resident doctors (ARD), PGIMER and the Thalassaemic Children Welfare Association (TCWA), Chandigarh.

One of the blood donors, Randeep Datta, who was honored by PGIMER for his services said: “I have donated blood over 100 times and today is a great day as it’s my daughter’s 25th birthday, who is also an active blood donor.”

The second voluntary blood donation camp was organized in the “blood mobile vehicle” at the Sector 23 market by the Shree Shiv Kanwar Mahasangh Charitable Trust, Panchkula.

Dr Ram also expressed his gratitude towards the first four “convalescent plasma” donors, the donations of whom have been transfused to three Covid-19 patients, the first one of who was successfully discharged from PGIMER on June 12.

top news
‘Together we have to make Delhi coronavirus-free’: Amit Shah on capital’s crisis
‘Together we have to make Delhi coronavirus-free’: Amit Shah on capital’s crisis
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Gujarat, epicentre near Rajkot
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Gujarat, epicentre near Rajkot
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
House destroyed in cyclone, family of five in Odisha lives in a toilet
House destroyed in cyclone, family of five in Odisha lives in a toilet
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Amit Shah to hold all-party meet tomorrow to review Delhi’s Covid-19 crisis
Amit Shah to hold all-party meet tomorrow to review Delhi’s Covid-19 crisis
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesSushant Singh Rajput death NewsSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In