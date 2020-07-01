Youth ends life alleging harassment at behest of Congress MLA, others

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 06:07 IST

A 22-year-old youth on Monday committed suicide at at Nangal Shanga village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, alleging assault and harassment by some villagers at the behest of Congress MLA Angad Singh Saini, the village sarpanch and her nambardar husband.

Before taking the extreme step, the youth made a video wherein he claimed that he was attacked by local residents Parkash Raj, Gursewak, Paramjit with the support of MLA Saini, sarpanch Neena Devi and her husband Sucha Ram.

His father, who filed a police complaint, said Parkash Raj also took away his son’s turban when he along with others carried out an attack at their house on June 11. An FIR was registered in this regard.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Alka Meena formed a special investigation team headed by SP (detective) Wazir Singh Khaira to probe the case.

She also shunted out the Rahon station house officer (SHO) and the Shekhan Mazara police post in-charge over alleged mishandling of the case.

It is learnt that the victim’s family had taken panchayat land on lease for the last couple of years but Parkash Raj made a higher bid this time for the land, leading to a tussle started between two parties, it is learnt.

Even cross FIRs were registered recently.

MLA Saini said there was a dispute between two parties and he had intervened to stop illegal encroachment of panchayat land. “I told them that the land should go to the higher bidder. I have nothing to do with it (youth’s suicide),” he claimed.

The victim’s family refused to cremate the body till a case was registered against all the accused. The body was kept at a mortuary of a Banga hospital.

SAD, BSP protest, want

legislator booked

Youth Akali Dal president Parambans Singh Bunty Romana and general secretary Sarabjot Singh along with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) general secretary Nachhtar Pal and others held a protest and threatened stir against the police if they fail to register a case against MLA Saini.

Romana said they have given the police a day’s ultimatum for this.