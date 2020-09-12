Youth held with fake currency in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 20:04 IST

A 20-year-old youth has been arrested for possessing and using fake currency, Chandigarh Police said on Saturday.

Identified as Parshant Gautam, alias Kaka, 20, of Dadumajra Colony, he was apprehended following a tip-off at a naka in Maloya on Friday night. He was carrying six fake currency notes in ₹100 denomination. Later, 16 more such notes were recovered.

Police said Parshant studied till Class 12 and is unemployed. He had allegedly procured 180 such notes (₹18,000) from a man in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh for ₹9,000, and had been using them for shopping for the past three months.

He was produced in court on Saturday and sent to three-day police remand.