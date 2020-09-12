e-paper
Youth held with fake currency in Chandigarh

Youth held with fake currency in Chandigarh

He had been using the fake notes for shopping for the past three months, said police

chandigarh Updated: Sep 12, 2020 20:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
He had procured 180 notes in ₹100 denomination from a man in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, for ₹9,000.
He had procured 180 notes in ₹100 denomination from a man in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, for ₹9,000.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 20-year-old youth has been arrested for possessing and using fake currency, Chandigarh Police said on Saturday.

Identified as Parshant Gautam, alias Kaka, 20, of Dadumajra Colony, he was apprehended following a tip-off at a naka in Maloya on Friday night. He was carrying six fake currency notes in ₹100 denomination. Later, 16 more such notes were recovered.

Police said Parshant studied till Class 12 and is unemployed. He had allegedly procured 180 such notes (₹18,000) from a man in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh for ₹9,000, and had been using them for shopping for the past three months.

He was produced in court on Saturday and sent to three-day police remand.

