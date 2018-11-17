Chhatisgarh Assembly elections 2018: BJP banks on CM’s ‘non-controversial’ image to secure win

When the son of a senior woman Congress leader was bitten by a snake in the interiors of Bastar region two months back, chief minister Raman Singh was the person she dialed for help. Singh arranged a helicopter immediately and the Congress leader’s son was brought to a hospital in Raipur within an hour. He survived.

“It is not an isolated case,” a person familiar with the incident said, asking not be identified. Singh, 66, is known for his accessibility and responsiveness.

Chhattisgarh looks headed for a photo-finish (polls are usually close here) but the BJP is banking on the “soft and charismatic” image of its longest serving chief minister to return to power for the fourth consecutive term.

Billboards featuring Singh dot the skyline of Chhattisgarh’s towns. The “smiling” chief minister’s presence in party’s posters and billboards overshadows that of others, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. There is a sketch on former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, too. This is the first state poll after 2014 where Modi is in the background and another BJP leader in the front.

“Only Singh brings us vote in Chhattisgarh,” a BJP leader said, requesting anonymity. “Others can only be a supplement.”

Singh knows this well. In his election rallies, he insists every vote for a BJP candidate is a “vote for Raman Singh”. By personalising it at his level, the chief minister is hoping to counter the anti-incumbency that may hurt BJP ministers and sitting MLAs.

“Raman Singh has not only been a successful CM who delivered good governance, but he has also been able to take along every section of the society,” home minister Rajnath Singh said.

Raman Singh’s persona has two distinct features.

First, he has largely remained non controversial and managed to build an image of a no nonsense leader for himself. He has steered clear of all controversial issues, and is ready to accept a course correction when things go wrong.

“He is a man of few words. He prefers to listen,” an aide adds.

A team of dedicated officers and close aides has also worked tirelessly over the years to build an image of the chief minister. Accordingly, he is the “nationalist” in dealing Maoism with an iron fist, a “socialist” in unleashing welfare programmes, a “developmentalist” in bringing industries to the state and a “friend” for everyone.

“He suits the temperament of Chhattisgarh. Locals do not like a garrulous person. Singh is like one of them,” psephologist Sudip Shrivastava said. “One never sees Singh speaking in a high-pitched voice,” said Bilaspur-based Harish Kedia, president of Chhattisgarh Laghu and Sahayak Udyog Sangh.

The Congress’s Bhupesh Baghel disputes this. “He is the only face of the BJP,” he admits. “But, he is revengeful. He will not speak, but will target those who speak against him.” Former chief minister Ajit Jogi said Singh has been a “lucky” person. “Luck has always favoured him.”

The second facet about Singh’s personality is his ability to rule a state with 31% tribal and 46% OBC population without being one of them. He is a Rajput, a community with less than 2% population. Singh’s rivals in the party, such as sitting minister Brijmohan Agarwal , and opponents such as Ajit Jogi and Bhupesh Baghel are known as community leaders. Jogi is a satnami leader, Agrawal a vaishya. Singh is never known as a Rajput leader.

“We do like him a lot. He has done no harm to anyone,” Pratap Ganjare, a college student.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 08:15 IST