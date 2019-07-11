From the archives of Hindustan Times: July 11, 2019

Jinnah to be Governor-General of Pakistan (1947)

LONDON- Mr Attlee, Prime Minister, told the House of Commons today (July 10) that Mr Jinnah had been recommended as Governor-General of the Dominion of Pakistan and the present Viceroy, Lord Louis Mountbatten, as Governor-General of India. Both recommendations came from the Indian leaders themselves.

While the formal announcement must await the passing of the Bill, King George had intimated that he would be prepared to accept these recommendations as soon as the Bill was passed.

Moving the second reading of the Bill, Mr Attlee expressed the “earnest hope” that this severance (partition) “may not endure.”

Speaking directly of the Indian States, Mr Attlee said he hoped they would in due course “find their proper place within one or other of the two Dominions within the British Commonwealth.”

Describing the Independence Bill as “not abdication but the fulfilment of Britain’s mission in India,” Mr Attle said it was very rare for one nation which had enjoyed power over another “to surrender it voluntarily.”

The Bill was given a second reading-agreed to in principle-without a division.

Mr Attlee announced that a tribunal would be set up to deal with questions regarding division of assets and liabilities on which the Governments could not reach agreement.

Leaders of the Indian parties, he said, had guaranteed the existing terms and conditions of service to all their employees, including Europeans.

The constitutional change should not affect the civilian European community in India. The business community there would still have a role to play.

The British Commonwealth Governments had agreed to the proposed changes in King George Sixth’s title (among them elimination of the phrase “Emperor of India”).

Hindi as official language (1955)

THE Union Ministry of Education has drawn up a planned programme to replace English by Hindi as official language of the Central Government after 15 years, as provided in the Constitution.

A brochure issued by the Ministry on Sunday (July 10) says that two most important measures necessary for achieving this objective are to develop Hindi terms in science, technology and administration as rapidly as possible to meet the national requirements and to foster the spread of the language in areas where it is not the mother tongue.

It adds that it is no easy matter to substitute one State language by another. “ The difficulty of the operation is all the greater in the circumstances that face India. On the one hand, it is sought to replace an established language like English by one which has not been used for State administration till now. On the other, there are major Indian languages, besides Hindi, and care has to be taken to allay any suspicion that the development of Hindi may in any way prejudice the growth and development of these languages.”

Salman Rushdie wins Best of Booker honour (2008)

London- THE POPULARITY of Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children hasn’t diminished 27 years after publication. The novel, which first made waves in 1981, has now won the Indian author the coveted Best of the Booker honour.

The impact of the novel was evident even in 1993, the Booker’s 25th anniversary, when it won Rushdie the Booker of Bookers.

The poll for the Best of Booker award, to celebrate the award’s 40th anniversary, was opened to the public on May 12. Thirty six per cent of the 7801 people who voted for the six shortlisted titles chose Midnight’s Children.

At least half the voters were under 35 with the largest age group ranging between 25-34 years. This, in itself indicates the book’s all-pervading appeal.

The Best of the Booker shortlist was selected by a panel of judges comprising biographer, novelist and critic Victoria Glendinning; writer-broadcaster Mariella Frostrup and John Mullan, Professor at University College, London.

Although Rushdie could not be present for the award ceremony at the Southbank Centre, his sons Zafar and Milan were in attendance. Young Milan said he hoped to read the book when he was a bit older as he found some words quite difficult to understand.

Rushdie, on tour in America to promote The Enchantress of Florence, sent his thanks via a pre-recorded message: “Marvellous news! I’m absolutely delighted and would like to thank all those readers around the world.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 10:14 IST