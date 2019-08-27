From the archives of the Hindustan Times: August 27

chronicles

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:24 IST

Berlin bombed By British ‘planes (1940)

The R.A.F. replied to German air attacks on London by bombing Berlin on Sunday (August 25) night. The raid lasted nearly three hours during which heavy explosions were heard in the German capital. No news is yet received of the damage or casualties

The British planes also carried out extensive raids on German territory the same night. The targets included industrial areas in North-West Germany, and the Ruhr as well as armament factories in the Berlin area.

On Monday again the German ‘planes attacked the coastal areas of Britain, and were given a hot reception by Spitfire fighters.

Thirty-seven German machines were shot down.

During Sunday’s air-raids on Britain a total of 55 enemy aircraft were brought down.

The German official news agency states that incendiary bombs were dropped on Berlin during Sunday night.

The Berlin correspondent of the New York Times states: Anti-aircraft batteries in Berlin were in action for nearly three hours.

Heavy Explosions

According to a Stockholm report the Berlin correspondent of the Dagens Byheter reports that heavy explosions were heard in the German capital on Sunday night, ten minutes after an air-raid warning was sounded. The populace remained under cover from midnight till the “all clear” was given about 3-30. The message does not mention any damage or casualties.

An Air Ministry communiqué says: The R.A.F. aircraft continued their attacks on military objectives in Germany on Sunday night. Targets in North-West Germany and the Ruhr were bombed as well as the armament factories in the Berlin area.

Italian elected new Pope (1978)

Vatican City- Cardinal Albino Luciani of Venice, 65, was elected Pope today by the conclave of Roman Catholic Cardinals.

He will take the name John Paul I, the Vatican announced.

The successor to Pope Paul Vl, who died on Aug. 6 appeared on the balcony of St. Peter’s basilica to bless the waiting crowd-and the world-with his first “urbi et orbi” benediction.

The crowd applauded and cheered him enthusiastically.

The election of Cardinal Luciani would mark continuity in the church, assistant director of Vatican radio, Don Vergilio Levi, said on television.

The new Pope, who was the Archbishop and patriarch of Venice, was a modest man but would certainly carry through the renewal of the church, he said.

Referring to the name chosen by the new Pope, Don Vergilio said Pope John Paul would take up the heritage of John the 23rd and Paul VI.

Indian August at Headingley (2002)

Headingley- India beat England by an innings and 46 runs in the third, penultimate Test, here on Monday (August 26). But the day before the match began, cricket seemed far from most people’s minds. Everyone seemed to be asking skipper Sourav Ganguly about the team’s spat with the BCCI and whether the cricketers would sign the ICC players’ contract.

In one exasperated moment, Ganguly had said: “Forget about all that, we can win this Test.”

No one took him seriously. But five days later, on a grey cloudy afternoon, Ganguly and his men proved that they had what it took, recording India’s biggest overseas Test win. India had last beaten England away 16 years ago.

Sachin Tendulkar, usually the impassive type, was the first to grab a stump while Ganguly who almost spilled the winning catch, hugged his team members.

Paceman Zaheer Khan hit the 150kmph mark. The victim of his pace was keeper Parthiv Patel, who was hit on the knee. But the mood was so intense that Ganguly asked the hobbling Patel to ignore the pain and carry on.

Rahul Dravid, the man of the match, rated his century here as one of his best along with the one he had made in the Eden Gardens Test against Australia in 2001.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 11:24 IST