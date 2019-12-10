From the archives of the Hindustan Times: December 10

chronicles

Updated: Dec 10, 2019

National Council of Sports constituted (1970)

New Delhi- Government of India have constituted the National Council of Sports and Physical Education to advise on the promotion and development of sports, games, physical education and recreation in the country, according to a formal announcement made today (December 9).

This Council replaces the All India Council of Sports whose term expired last month and the Central Advisory Board on Physical Education and Recreation. The decision to constitute this Council was announced in the Lok Sabba yesterday.

The Council will have standing committees - one each on sports and physical education.

The Union Minister of Education and Youth Services will be the chairman of the Council and the minister in charge of sports, its Vice-chairman.

The members of the Council will be the ministers in charge of sports and physical education of all States and Union Territories; Education Secretary; Financial Adviser (Education); chairman of the society for the National institute of Physical Education and Sports, University Grants Commission. Inter-University Board; Presidents of the Indian Olympic Association, Services Sports Control Board, School Games Federation of India; six members of Parliament; chairmen of a few National sports federations; five experts each on sports and physical education; ten sports promoters and persons eminent in the field of sports and physical education.

The member-secretary will be the Joint Secretary or the joint educational adviser in charge of sports and games at the Ministry.

The two national standing committees will consist of 21 members each. The chairman of the standing committee for sports will be Mr. Yadavendra Singh and its vice chairman Mr. J. B. Mallaradhya.

The vice-chairmen of the standing committees will function as the chairmen of the respective expert committees.

Atwal first Indian in golf ’s premier league (2003)

New Delhi- Monday (December 8) was a big day for Indian golf. Arjun Atwal tied for seventh place in the qualifiers and will be the first Indian to compete in the US Professional Golfers Association (PGA) tour, the most prestigious golfing circuit, in 2004.

Atwal started the sixth and final day at the Panther Lake course in Florida tied at 10th place. Birdies on the second, fifth and seventh holes sealed the issue. His back nine was less impressive, however. He bogeyed on the 13th and 16th, but wound up with a birdie on the last hole, finishing with a 12-under-par.

The result, which had looked unlikely when Atwal finished close to 100 on the first day of the qualifiers, gave him 25 starts on the tour, in which the total prize money is over 20 times more than the purse on offer in the Asian tour.

Also making it to the US PGA tour was Indian-born Swede Daniel Chopra, who aggregated 13 under 419 to tie for sixth place in the 170-man field.

Atwal will begin the tour at the Sony Open in Hawaii next month. About a month back, he had said his most cherished ambition was to compete in the US PGA tour.

“I have worked all my life for it,” he had said. After qualifying, Atwal found it difficult to control his emotions.

“It is the most defining moment of my career,” he said. Though Atwal said this was the most defining moment for him, he has hardly been a stranger to success, being the first Indian to win a title on the European tour.

Better late than never for evergreen actor (2003)

New Delhi- Actor Dev Anand was on Tuesday (December 9) chosen for the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award for 2002 for his contribution to cinema.

The award, which carries a ₹2 lakh cash prize, a shawl and a swarn kamal (golden lotus), will be presented to the 80-year-old actor by President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam at a function on December 29. He is the 34th recipient of the award.

Dev Anand said the honour would provide more impetus to his work. “I am happy, it makes one feel good and excited. It brings a greater sense of responsibility,” he added.

On the award coming late in the day, he said, “I don’t care. People have often told me that I should have got an award like this, but to me it never mattered. I believe that if one is remembered even after one goes that is the real award.”

Reacting to the news, Dev Anand’s son Suneil Anand said the entire family was thrilled. “We will celebrate the great honour,” he said.

Dev Anand’s brother, Vijay Anand, who recently lashed out at the government for failing to recognise his brother’s work said, “It is too late but I am happy that my brother has at last been recognised and honoured for his contribution to the country and cinema.”

Born on September 26, 1923 in Gurdaspur in Punjab, the actor went on to graduate in English literature from the Government College, Lahore. His love for acting saw him leaving his hometown.

After initial years of struggle, Dev Anand established himself as an icon and his cowboy looks, trendy scarves, berets and caps made him a heartthrob among fans across generations.

His first success came with the film Ziddi (1948) and he never looked back after that. The year 1949 saw him turning producer and launching his own banner, Navketan. Though his maiden attempt at direction, Prem Pujari, flopped, his directorial effort, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, created a record of sorts.