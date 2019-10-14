From the archives of the Hindustan Times: October 14

chronicles

Updated: Oct 14, 2019

Draft Constitution of India ready (1947)

The draft constitution of India, which runs into 240 clauses, embodies all the essential features of a genuine and natural democracy based on the principles of the most developed type of federalism.

The preamble recites: “We, the people of India, seeking to promote the common good, do hereby, through our chosen representatives, enact, adopt and give ourselves this constitution.”

Broad outlines of the draft constitution indicate that India shall be a federation, each unit of which shall be called a “State.” As from the date of working of the constitution, the territories of the Federation shall consist of Governors provinces, Chief Commissioners provinces and those Indian states which are included in the schedule to the constitution. These States shall he called “Federated States.”

Besides incorporating the decisions already taken by the Constituent Assembly relating to Union and Provincial constitutions, as well as the Fundamental Rights, the draft constitution lays down certain “directive principles” governing the policy of the State.

Observing that “the State shall strive to promote the welfare of the whole people by securing and protecting as effectively as it may a social order in which justice-social, Economic and political-shall inform all the institutions of the national life,” the draft constitution enumerates certain non-justiciable principles of policy to be followed by the State. It lays down that the State, in particular, shall direct its policy towards securing:

(1) That the citizens, then and women equally, have the right to an adequate means of livelihood;

(2) That the ownership and control of the material resources of the Community are so distributed as best to subserve the common good;

(3) That the operation of free competition does not result in the concentration of the ownership or control of essential commodities in a few individuals to the common detriment;

(4) that there is equal pay for equal work for both men and women;

(5) That the strength and health of workers, men and women, and the tender age of children are not abused and that citizens are not forced by economic necessity to enter a vocation unsuited to their age and strength; and

(6) That childhood and youth are protected against exploitation and against moral and material abandonment.

Kashmir People vote for final accession to India (1948)

Srinagar- The Extraordinary Convention of the All-Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, which met here yesterday (October 12), unanimously ratified, amidst thunderous and prolonged cheers, the 1,800-word resolution of the Working Committee of the Conference recommending the permanent accession of the State to India on the basis of the New Kashmir programme launched by the State.

The Convention pledged its full support to the lead given by the Working Committee. Over 250 delegates of all communities and from every part of the State representing popular will cheered the resolution for over five minutes and in animated jubilation they got out of their seats, shook hands with each other after it was put to vote and embraced one another in the usual customary fashion.

The resolution said- “This Convention feels strongly the urgency of convening a Constituent Assembly on the basis of adult franchise for framing a democratic constitution for the State and for giving concrete shape to the aspirations of the people. This, however, can be possible in an atmosphere of peace and in order to have peaceful conditions in the country liberation of the enemy-occupied territory is the condition pre-requisite. To achieve this most essential objective this Convention urges the Government of India to recognize this necessity and intensify its military activities and bring these hostilities to a speedy and successful conclusion.”

Link with India

Addressing the Conference, Sheikh Abdullah, Prime Minister of the State and President of the Conference, said that in the past Indian leaders had always helped the Kashmir people and in their present ordeal India made great sacrifices to save the State from invasion.

Schumi makes it a hat-trick in Japan (2002)

Suzuka- Michael Schumacher led a Ferrari one-two at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday (October 13) to clinch a hat-trick of wins at Suzuka and round off his record-breaking Formula One season in style.

The Ferrari ace, who clinched his fifth world championship at the French Grand Prix in July, came home half a-second ahead of teammate Rubens Barrichello to secure a record 11th win of season.

It was their 15th one-two, breaking the record for Formula One’s most successful partnership, which they previously shared with McLaren’s legendary 1988-89 pairing of Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

It was also their ninth one-two finish of the season.

Finland’s Kimi Raikkonen grabbed third in a McLaren, 23 seconds off the pace, while Colombian Juan Pablo Montoya took fourth in his Williams to wrap up third spot in the drivers’ championship.

Takuma Sato, racing for the first time in a Formula One Grand Prix in front of his home fans, secured his first points of the season in a Jordan, with fifth place.

England’s Jenson Button in a Renault took sixth after Ralf Schumacher was forced out due to engine problems with four laps remaining.

Schumacher has finished among the top three at every Grand Prix this year and is the first driver to complete a season on the podium.

He has now won 64 Grand Prix, 45 of them for Ferrari. His nearest challenger in Formula One’s hall of fame is France’s Prost, who recorded 51 career victories.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019