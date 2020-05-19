1,208 migrants leave Mohali for UP

cities

Updated: May 19, 2020 00:23 IST

As many as 1,208 migrant workers left the Mohali railway station for Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The district administration provided packed food, water and biscuits to the passengers while making sure that they adhered to the guidelines of social distancing and were screened thoroughly before they boarded the train.

500 STUDENTS SENT BACK TO LADAKH

Meanwhile, the district administration sent back as many as 500 students stranded here back to their homes in Ladakh on late Sunday evening. Around 20 buses took these students to Jammu, from where they were taken to Ladakh. Before their departure from the collection point at Nayagaon, all the students were thoroughly screened. They were also provided with food and water by the district administration.