₹1-cr makeover for run-down Kalyan ground; KDMC to build new stadium

cities

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 01:01 IST

Sportspersons in Kalyan and Dombivli can look forward to having better amenities soon.

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has planned to revamp its seven playgrounds. It will first spruce up Subhash Maidan at Bhoiwada, Kalyan (West) with 200 metre and 400m tracks, a basketball court, changing rooms and toilets at a cost of ₹1 crore.

On Friday, KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi visited the ground and directed officials to take up the work on a priority.

“We will prepare an estimate for the works and finalise it. It will take some time for the tender process. The civic body has made budgetary allocations for this,” said Subhash Patil, deputy engineer, KDMC.

The 70-year-old ground has a stadium and a jogging track and covers 4.5 acres. Although the ground does not have facilities, many sportsperson come here for practising cricket or football.

The jogging track is ill-maintained. The stadium, with a capacity of 500 people, was built around 30 years ago. Changing rooms built five years ago is in need of urgent repair.

The civic body chief asked officials to demolish the stadium and build a new one. “The stadium is dilapidated and we will build a new one. A detailed plan is being prepared,” added Patil.

In the 2021-22 budget, the civic body has allocated ₹4 crore for sports infrastructure — including basketball courts at Subhash Maidan in Kalyan, Bhagshala and Nehru ground in Dombivli.

Sportspersons said the civic body should not only build facilities but also look after them and introduce sporting activities.

“I practise cricket at Subhash Maidan with my friends every weekend. There are no proper facilities. The space is occupied by drunkards. The toilets are in a pathetic state,” said Mandar Shinde, 22, a resident of Wayale Nagar, Kalyan (West).

In 2011-12, a music system was installed at Subhash Maidan. It stopped working after four years due to ill-maintenance. The ground also holds political and public gatherings. “The paver blocks on the jogging track have come off and can lead to injuries. There is no proper boundarywall,” Snehal Mane, 40, a resident of Paar Naka.

Sportsperson said the civic body has failed to maintain the ground properly. “Subhash Maidan has seen cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli but the civic body has not paid attention to its upkeep,” said Avinash Ombase, member of sports policy.

He added that the cricket net on the ground has been put up private parties not by the civic body.