1 dead, 3 injured in car-truck collision in Shimla

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 21:59 IST

A Mandi resident died while his two daughters and driver sustained injuries as their car collided head-on with a truck on national highway number five near Kumarsain here on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Yashwant (41), his daughters Jyoti (14) and Chetanlata (16) and car driver Narayan Singh (46) are all residents of Thunag in Mandi district.

The accident took place around 10am when they were travelling towards Narkanda from Sainj and tried to overtake a car near Kumarsain. While overtaking the vehicle, their car collided head-on with a truck that was coming from the opposite side.

Police reached the spot and recovered the body. The injured car occupants were rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

The post-mortem examination of the deceased is being conducted and his body would be handed over to his family thereafter, police said.

Rampur Bushahr deputy superintendent of police Abhimanyu Verma said they were investigating the case.