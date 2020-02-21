1 held for sexually assaulting boy; girl molested

cities

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 01:00 IST

A 21-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old boy in Ambernath recently.

The accused knew the boy since childhood and took the boy to his home. He took him to a remote place on his cycle and allegedly sodomised him.

He then dropped the boy at his home.

A police officer from Ambernath said the younger boy told the incident to his family who went to the accused’s place with the neighbours. They caught hold of him and handed him over to the police. “We have registered a case under sections of IPC and POCSO against the accused,” said the police.

In another case, a 15-year-old girl was molested in Ulhasnagar by a 22-year-old youth. One of his friends took a video and threatened to circulate it. The main accused, Pranam Sangade was arrested and the other two are absconding.