10% quota for poor in education, jobs is now applicable in Maharashtra

The state government on Tuesday issued a resolution announcing the implementation of 10% reservation for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in government jobs and education, starting the upcoming drive for 30,000 jobs.

The reservation brings the percentage of quota in Maharashtra to 78.

The EWS reservation will be applicable to those whose annual family income is less than ₹8 lakh and are not eligible for any other quota on the basis of social and educational backwardness. The quota will be applicable to all government, semi-government offices, aided and unaided educational institutes (except for those reserved for minorities), deemed universities, corporations, statutory boards, urban and rural local

bodies. Those belonging to 104 castes and communities from general category will be eligible for it. The reservation will be applicable to all jobs, advertisements for which were issued after January 14, the date on which the Centre issued the notification on EWS quota.

Maharashtra is among the first few states to implement the Centre’s decision.

The state in November allotted 16% quota for Marathas in jobs and education, which has been challenged in the Bombay high court. The hearings on the reservation are on.

The state has asked district collectors to ensure income certificates are issued within one month of application.

Candidates will have to submit the income certificates within six months of their recruitment under the quota.

PG medical admissions from Feb 15?

With the state clarifying its stand on the 10% quota for economically backward classes (EWS), admissions to post-graduate medical courses in the state are likely to begin, after a two-week delay.

The quota will be implemented in all institutes, except minority institutes, and will be carved out of the existing open category seats. “The date is yet to be finalised, but we hope to start the registration process on February 15. Even though the matter of 16% Maratha quota is pending in court, there is no direct stay on admissions,” said an official from the state CET cell. All IITs have, however, decided to implement the quota by adding extra seats.



First Published: Feb 13, 2019 00:41 IST