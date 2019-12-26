100 new buses inducted in Delhi

cities

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 21:59 IST

New Delhi:

In five months, Delhi has got as many as 525 new buses, an expansion that has happened in the national Capital after nearly a decade, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday.

Equipped with state-of-the-art features such as hydraulic lifts for differently abled persons, GPS trackers, panic buttons and CCTV cameras, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday flagged off 100 more standard-floor buses in Delhi.

“I have flagged off 100 more buses today. Now, many new buses have hit Delhi’s roads over the past few months. It is my dream to modernise Delhi’s public transport infrastructure so that it becomes a comfortable option for every citizen,” Kejriwal said.

“Hundreds of new buses will be added within the next five to six months. The shortage of buses since many years is now being addressed with these new additional buses. One thousand electric buses will also be inducted very soon,” he added.

The buses were flagged off from the Rajghat Depot.