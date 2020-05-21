100th Shramik special train leaves from Ludhiana

cities

Updated: May 21, 2020 03:02 IST

Carrying around 1,200 migrants to Uttar Pradesh, the 100th Shramik Special Train departed from Ludhiana railway station on Wednesday at 9.50pm.

Since May 5, as many as 1.20 lakh migrants have been sent home from Ludhiana railway station to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

On Wednesday, as many as 21 trains departed from the Ferozepur Division. These included 12 trains from Ludhiana, three from Amritsar and two each from Jalandhar, Ferozepur and Katra.

Divisional railway manager Rajesh Agarwal said as many as 198 trains have ferried around 2.37 lakh migrants from stations of Ferozepur division so far.