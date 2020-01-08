101 cuts inflicted on woman by exorcist sister-in-law, two others

cities

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 19:30 IST

BAREILLY As many as 101 cuts were inflicted on a woman by her exorcist sister-in-law, Moni and two relatives in a belief that it will ensure the recovery of her father-in-law.

The victim, Renu, married to one Sanjeev of Ghangaura village in Bhojipura area eight years ago, required 300 stitches for the cuts inflicted on her, during treatment at the district hospital here, said Shailesh Pandey, senior superintendent of police.

The incident occurred on Monday night, but the police registered an FIR on Tuesday on the complaint of Renu’s brother. Pandey said Moni had been arrested and sent to jail while attempts were on to nab the other accused.

Renu was admitted to the ICU of the district hospital, where Dr Mukul Agarwal said, “The woman required 300 stitches and had over two dozen cuts on her face itself. She had over 100 cuts on the entire body.”

“Moni’s father is ill for the past few months. The accused are involved in exorcism. In the superstition that their act will ensure the recovery of Moni’s father, they inflicted cuts on Renu’s body,” the police said.

While the cuts were being inflicted upon Renu, she somehow managed to flee and reached a Bareilly college before falling unconscious. A police patrol car saw her lying on the road and admitted her to the district hospital.

The accused allegedly tried to sacrifice her and when her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law tried to stop them, they were locked in a room, police said.