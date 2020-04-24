11 fresh cases in Punjab, tally 298

cities

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:19 IST

Eleven more cases of coronavirus, including six from Rajpura, two from Mansa, and one each from Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Amritsar, were reported in Punjab on Friday, taking the total tally of those infected in the state to 298.

Rajpura, the new Covid-19 hotspot in the state, reported six more cases. With this, the count of infected persons in Patiala district has reached 55. Of these, 36 are from Rajpura.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said of the 58 samples collected on Thursday, six are found to be positive. “The positive patients are contacts of infected people. We have contained the area and the process has been initiated to shift new patients to isolation ward of government medical college,” he said.

JALANDHAR CATCHES UP WITH MOHALI

With another sample from Jalandhar testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, the number of positive cases reported from the district has touched 63, the same as Mohali, which has the highest in the state.

Jalandhar health department nodal officer Dr TPS Sandhu said a 36-year-old resident of new Raj Nagar, Basti Bawakhel, was a co-worker of 40-year-old Raja Garden patient who works in a media house.

The district has so far reported two Covid-19-related deaths while seven people have recovered. The district administration has sealed New Raj Nagar as part of containment efforts.

LUDHIANA MANDI OFFICIAL’S DAUGHTER TESTS +VE

Days after the district mandi officer tested positive for Covid-19, her 35-year-old daughter was also found infected, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga confirmed.

The 35-year-old is posted as the block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) of Doraha and is the seventh government official to have contracted the disease in Ludhiana district.

She had been in self-quarantine ever since her mother had tested positive for the virus on April 17. As per health officials, she is asymptomatic as of now. Her five-year-old son and husband, a food supply official, are also stated to be asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, a 46-year-old food and civil supplies department employee died under mysterious circumstances at the civil hospital on Friday morning. He was suffering from hypertension and diabetes and was unwell for the past 10 days and had proceeded on leave. On Thursday, his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H) and later to the civil for treatment.

2 JAMAAT ATTENDEES INFECTED IN MANSA

After a lull of 14 days, Bathinda reported two fresh cases. Two Tablighi Jamaat attendees, who tested negative in earlier testes, were found infected in Mansa. They were a part of 10 Jamaat members from Chhattisgarh who were staying at a mosque in Budhlada after arriving there in March.

Their samples were collected again as precautionary measure even as two were asymptomatic, said Mansa deputy commissioner Gurpal Singh Chahal.

30-YEAR-OLD WOMAN TESTS POSITIVE IN AMRITSAR

A 30-year-old woman of Amritsar’s Krishna Nagar tested positive and has been admitted in isolation ward of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH), Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore said on Friday.

The woman got infected from her 37-year-old husband, who along with father tested Covid-19 positive on April 22.

HAZOORI RAAGI’S CONTACTS RECOVER

The four associates of former Golden Temple hazoori ragi Bhai Nirmal Singh, who died of the virus, recovered from the disease ad were discharged from a private hospital on Friday.

Nirmal Singh died of cardiac arrest on April 2, a day after he was tested positive for the virus.