Home / Cities / 11 morning walkers booked in Bhiwandi

11 morning walkers booked in Bhiwandi

cities Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:54 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

Eleven residents were booked for stepping out of their homes for a morning walk in Bhiwandi on Wednesday. “All were given warning and released. We registered a case against them under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code,” said the Narpoli police. The cops also caught a tempo carrying 10 people on Mumbai-Nashik highway. “We arrested the tempo driver, Suhas Gupta, 24. The 10 people were released after a warning,” said the police.

