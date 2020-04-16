11 morning walkers booked in Bhiwandi

cities

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:54 IST

Eleven residents were booked for stepping out of their homes for a morning walk in Bhiwandi on Wednesday. “All were given warning and released. We registered a case against them under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code,” said the Narpoli police. The cops also caught a tempo carrying 10 people on Mumbai-Nashik highway. “We arrested the tempo driver, Suhas Gupta, 24. The 10 people were released after a warning,” said the police.