Home / Cities / 11 persons arrested for stone pelting, manhandling cops in Jarcha

11 persons arrested for stone pelting, manhandling cops in Jarcha

cities Updated: May 06, 2020 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Eleven persons from two groups were arrested Wednesday for allegedly pelting stones at each other and manhandling police personnel in Kalonda village in Jarcha on Tuesday night. The police team had visited the area after getting a call about a clash between two groups over their children playing cricket.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said the Jarcha police received information about a clash between two groups of people. “The children of two families were playing cricket and they had gotten into a fight on the ground on Tuesday evening. Later, the family members of these children also got involved in the fight and started pelting bricks and stones at each other,” he said.

A police team reached the spot to maintain law and order and advised people to return to their homes. However, the two groups refused to follow the orders and continued pelting stones in which a 20-year-old man, Muskan, sustained injuries to his head. He was rushed to a private hospital for medical treatment, police said.

“The two groups also manhandled police personnel and refused to follow the orders despite repeated warnings,” said Anil Kumar, station house officer, Jarcha police station.

Following this, police registered a case against 18 persons of the two groups under Section 147 (rioting), Section 504 (intentional insult), Section 336 (act to endanger human life), Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The police arrested 11 persons – Rajjan, Arif, Lukmaan, Ashraf, Nazim, Muqeem, Haqeeqat, Mustaqeem, Zafru, Sharafat and Fida – on Wednesday. These suspects were produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody. We have launched a search to arrest the absconding persons,” the SHO said.

The police have increased patrolling in the area to ensure strict enforcement of the lockdown.

