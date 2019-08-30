11-year-old booked for rape attempt on 6-yr-old girl

cities

Gururgam: An 11-year-old boy has been booked for allegedly trying to rape his six-year-old neighbour, police said on Friday. Police said they are verifying the facts before apprehending the juvenile.

The incident took place in the area under Bhondsi police station limits when the girl, a nursery student, was alone at home, police said. The juvenile, who often visited the girl’s house to watch television, took her to a room and allegedly tried to rape her, they said, adding that the boy is a class 5 student in a government school.

The incident came to light when the girl’s mother returned and found her crying. According to police, when the mother insisted the girl revealed to her that the juvenile neighbour “touched her badly” and allegedly removed his own clothes and stripped her.

An FIR was registered on Thursday night under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(POCSO) Act at Bhondsi police station.

Savit Kumar, station house officer, Bhondsi police station, said that a medical examination of the girl was conducted and its report was awaited. “We received the complaint from the girl’s mother who approached us on Thursday. She told us that the victim was alone in the house at the time of the incident. We have registered a case. We are verifying the facts of the case and are yet to approach the boy,” Kumar said.

Police said the victim and her mother were counselled by the Child Welfare Committee on Friday and their statements were recorded before the panel.

