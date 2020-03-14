112 passengers screened at Pune’s Lohegaon airport, one flier from Dubai quarantined

cities

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 21:52 IST

PUNE One of the 112 passengers screened at Pune’s Lohegaon airport on Saturday and showed symptoms of Covid-19 (coronavirus) was escorted by medical officials to an ambulance and taken to Naidu Hospital.

Two flights arrived from Dubai at the Lohegaon airport on Saturday. According to the airport officials, Air India flight IX212 arrived at 1.30 am with 30 passengers and SpiceJet SG52 arrived at 4.05 am with 82 passengers, including one infant.

According to the information released by the district Information officer (DIO), “The total number of passengers to land at the airport on Saturday morning and screened was 112. All passengers are from India and none had travelled to the seven “high risk” countries namely China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany.”

“One passenger has been referred to a designated hospital for further screening,” said the statement.

According to doctors attending the ambulance service, “We wait for a call from Dr Pranil Kamble, the airport health authority official, who along with his team conducts thermal temperature checks and suspected passengers are taken to Sanas ground building or Naidu hospital.”

According to sources, Air India is likely to discontinue their Dubai service.