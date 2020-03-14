e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 112 passengers screened at Pune’s Lohegaon airport, one flier from Dubai quarantined

112 passengers screened at Pune’s Lohegaon airport, one flier from Dubai quarantined

cities Updated: Mar 14, 2020 21:52 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE One of the 112 passengers screened at Pune’s Lohegaon airport on Saturday and showed symptoms of Covid-19 (coronavirus) was escorted by medical officials to an ambulance and taken to Naidu Hospital.

Two flights arrived from Dubai at the Lohegaon airport on Saturday. According to the airport officials, Air India flight IX212 arrived at 1.30 am with 30 passengers and SpiceJet SG52 arrived at 4.05 am with 82 passengers, including one infant.

According to the information released by the district Information officer (DIO), “The total number of passengers to land at the airport on Saturday morning and screened was 112. All passengers are from India and none had travelled to the seven “high risk” countries namely China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany.”

“One passenger has been referred to a designated hospital for further screening,” said the statement.

According to doctors attending the ambulance service, “We wait for a call from Dr Pranil Kamble, the airport health authority official, who along with his team conducts thermal temperature checks and suspected passengers are taken to Sanas ground building or Naidu hospital.”

According to sources, Air India is likely to discontinue their Dubai service.

top news
Kamal Nath writes to Amit Shah seeking return of rebel Congress MLAs
Kamal Nath writes to Amit Shah seeking return of rebel Congress MLAs
GST Council hikes tax on mobile phones from 12% to 18%, says Sitharaman
GST Council hikes tax on mobile phones from 12% to 18%, says Sitharaman
Coronavirus positive cases in India rise to 84, confirms Health Ministry
Coronavirus positive cases in India rise to 84, confirms Health Ministry
Coronavirus lockdown and emergency averted 7 lakh cases in China: Study
Coronavirus lockdown and emergency averted 7 lakh cases in China: Study
Govt notifies Covid-19 as disaster; announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths
Govt notifies Covid-19 as disaster; announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths
‘For curing coronavirus, global leaders must drink cow urine’: Hindu Mahasabha chief
‘For curing coronavirus, global leaders must drink cow urine’: Hindu Mahasabha chief
GST increase on phones will crumble the industry: Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain
GST increase on phones will crumble the industry: Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities