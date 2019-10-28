12 booked for murder bid on former Gadvasu superintendent in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 22:38 IST

Twelve people have been booked for allegedly barging into the house of a retired superintendent of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Gadvasu) and opening fire on him late on Sunday night.

The victim, however, had a narrow escape as the bullets hit a wall and missed the target.

The accused, besides firing four rounds, also tried to abduct the victim’s 23-year-old son after vandalising their house.

Police said the motive behind the crime was an old rivalry.

The accused also thrashed the victim’s son, the police added.

On being informed, the Haibowal police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

The police have recovered four bullet shells from the house and charged the accused with attempt to murder.

The victim is Jagjit Singh, a resident of Chandar Nagar, who said, “On the night of Diwali, accused Mohit, his brothers Rohit and Rajat, along with an accomplice named Sunny confronted my son Mandeep Singh.”

“All of them were in inebriated state. They picked up a fight with him over a two-month-old petty issue and started thrashing him,” he told the police.

“Mandeep left the spot and rushed to our house. The accused chased him and indulged in a scuffle again. It was only when locals intervened that they left the spot,” the complainant added.

Jagjit said, “Around 12.30am, they again came, but they were 12 in number this time. They soon started pelting our house with glass bottles.”

“Four of them came inside and damaged our refrigerator, TV and other household objects. One of them then took out a gun and opened fire on me. The bullets brushed past me and hit a wall. They also tried to abduct my son. When we raised alarm, they fled from the house,” he added.

Sub-inspector Malkit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the first information report (FIR) in the case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

“Efforts are on to nab the accused,” the sub-inspector added.

