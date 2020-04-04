12 Dadri residents quarantined after coming in contact with Jamaat men

cities

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 23:07 IST

The Gautam Budh Nagar health department has put 12 Dadri residents in quarantine after they came in contact with two men from Hardoi who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month. One of the two Hardoi men was later found infected with coronavirus, the police said.

After attending the Tablighi congregation, the two Hardoi residents had visited two mosques in Dadri in March. The health department has advised people to stay away from the two mosques — Noorani Mosque and Madina Masjid — where the suspects had stayed, the police said.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that the Greater Noida police received information from its Hardoi counterpart that one of the Hardoi men has been found positive for coronavirus.

Singh said that the Hardoi police launched an investigation and found that the two men had attended a programme at Nizamuddin Markaz in second week of March. “The two persons had left Nizamuddin and reached Masjid Kaila Bhatta in Ghaziabad on March 15. There they joined a local group, and nine persons from the group visited a mosque in Dadri on March 17,” he said.

The group stayed in Noorani Mosque till March 23 and met some people. The same day the group members shifted to Madina Masjid in neighbourhood and also met some people. During their stay, some of them had fallen unwell and consulted a local doctor, the police said, adding that the group left Dadri on March 28 and dispersed to their homes.

Upon getting information, the Greater Noida police said that they formed teams which visited the two mosques. “We identified 12 persons who are workers and imams of the two mosques. They had come in contact with the Jamaat group last week. The health department has collected their samples for medical examination. The 12 persons have been quarantined in Noida district hospital’s new building in Sector 39,” Singh said.

Of the nine persons in the group, seven are residents of Ghaziabad. The police and health departments are trying to trace people, who would have come in contact with the two Hardoi men.