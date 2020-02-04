120 cops deployed to manage traffic during auto expo

cities

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 21:42 IST

Noida: It is that time of the year when all auto enthusiasts and buisness executive will be flocking to Greater Noida’s India Expo Mart for the annual auto expo, which will be inaugurated on February 6 (the public entry would start on February 7).

Keeping in mind the rush during the days of the expo, the traffic police said around 120 personnel will be deployed at different places to manage the crowd. The 15th edition of Auto Expo will see automobile manufacturers displaying their latest as well as upcoming cars till February 12.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Gautam Budh Nagar, said his department is making elaborate arrangements to facilitate the mega event. “We have decided that around 70 traffic police personnel will be deployed at the venue itself. Apart from them, there will be around 50 personnel on the roads, outside the Metro stations and bus stands that connect to the event venue,” he said.

The 14th edition of Auto expo in 2018 had witnessed a visitor footfall of over six lakh during its duration of six days.

The DCP said his department has not planned any diversion around the programme venue as of now. He said the organiser is placing more informatory signages near the venue.

“An additional lane has been opened on the DND Flyway, from the Delhi-Noida side, to facilitate the general public and also the participants of auto expo,” he said.

Noida Traffic police have also widened the U-turn at the DND Flyway for commuters who go from Noida Sector 16 to DND Flyway and return towards Mayur Vihar.

Traffic police said sometimes, heavy vehicles and buses face difficulties in taking U-turns and, hence, this has been widened.

Anil Kumar Jha, additional DCP, (general) Gautam Budh Nagar, said the traffic police is making arrangements to facilitate commuting.

“We expect that the people will take the Metro and buses or use private vehicles to reach the India Expo Mart. There will be a rush at the Botanical Garden, Okhla Sanctuary, and Aqua Line’s Sector 51 and Knowledge Park II stations. We have requested the Noida Metro Rail Corporation to increase the frequency of trains so that people can commute easily. Traffic police personnel will be deployed at different places to ensure proper traffic enforcement and to also guide the people,” he said.

The Expo will be open for the general public from February 7 to 12. The first day of the exhibition, February 7 is allocated for business visitors like automotive dealers. The common folk visiting on this day will have to pay higher prices for tickets.

Great Wall Motors has said in a statement that none of the Chinese team members will be travelling to India as a precautionary measure for the Coronavirus outbreak. Only a few management members who have already been India will be a part of the show.