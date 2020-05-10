13 new cases in Panvel take tally to 156

Updated: May 10, 2020 22:25 IST

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 13 new Covid cases on Sunday, taking the total cases to 156.

Five members of a family from Kharghar have tested positive. One of the family members works at BKC in Mumbai and had tested positive. Two women from a policeman’s family living at Kamothe tested positive. The policeman had tested positive earlier.

Some of the other new cases are a 49-year-old resident of Kharghar who works as a clerk in APMC fruit market; a 41-year-old NMMC nurse from Kalamboli; a 46-year-old KEM hospital nurse living in Kamothe has tested positive; a 49-year-old resident of Panvel, who works as a pharmacist in Mumbai, has tested positive.