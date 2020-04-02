e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 13 quarantined in Bathinda for links with ragi’s Chandigarh event

13 quarantined in Bathinda for links with ragi’s Chandigarh event

cities Updated: Apr 02, 2020 23:08 IST
Thirteen persons of Chak Bakhtu village have been home-quarantined for their link with the event at Chandigarh in which Bhai Nirmal Singh, a ragi was present. Bathinda civil surgeon Dr Amrik Singh said nine persons of the village had gone to Chandigarh to attend the event held on March 19.

They had come in contact with four more persons of the village. These are related to the man who organised the event, as he is native of this village. “All 13 who have been home quarantined are asympomatic to date and there would be a systematic follow-up of these till quarantine is over,” the civil surgeon added.

