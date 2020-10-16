e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 13-year-old among five Covid fatalities in Ludhiana

13-year-old among five Covid fatalities in Ludhiana

As per information, the girl was suffering from acute kidney injury and died at Christian Medical College and Hospital of the virus

cities Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The district’s active cases count is 350.
The district’s active cases count is 350.(AP)
         

Five persons succumbed to Covid-19 in Ludhiana even as 68 others tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Thursday. Among the deceased was a 13-year-old girl of Sandhu Sunder Singh Colony.

As per information, the girl was suffering from acute kidney injury and died at Christian Medical College and Hospital of the virus. Apart from that, a 37-year-old woman of Shimlapuri, a 57-year-old woman of Gurpal Nagar, a 60-year-old male from Khanna and a 62-year-old woman of Phallonwal village also lost their battle to the virus.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said a total of 19,552 cases have been reported in the district till date. While the toll currently stands at 817, a total of 19, 484 patients have recovered from the virus. The district’s active cases count is 350.

top news
‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
IPL 2020: New skipper, same result for KKR against Mumbai
IPL 2020: New skipper, same result for KKR against Mumbai
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In