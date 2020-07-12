e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 13-year-old boy commits suicide in Zirakpur

13-year-old boy commits suicide in Zirakpur

According to the police, the deceased used to watch a lot of videos surrounding the suicide of film actor Sushant Singh Rajput and it was possible that he took the extreme step on the same lines.

cities Updated: Jul 12, 2020 21:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

A 13-year-old boy on Sunday committed suicide at his residence at Swastik Vihar in Zirakpur by hanging from the ceiling fan.

The deceased’s brother found him and rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Assistant sub-inspector Ramesh Lal said that when the incident took place, the victim’s parents were not at home, while his elder brother was sleeping in another room.

According to the police, the deceased used to watch a lot of videos surrounding the suicide of film actor Sushant Singh Rajput and it was possible that he took the extreme step on the same lines. The body has been placed in the mortuary of Chandigarh Sector 32 hospital.

top news
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot is angry. Here’s why
At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot is angry. Here’s why
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Qualcomm picks 0.15% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms for Rs 730 cr
Qualcomm picks 0.15% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms for Rs 730 cr
How Aishwarya, Aaradhya first tested negative, then positive for Covid-19
How Aishwarya, Aaradhya first tested negative, then positive for Covid-19
I-T dept’s utility helps banks, post offices ascertain TDS rates on cash withdrawals
I-T dept’s utility helps banks, post offices ascertain TDS rates on cash withdrawals
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In