13th All India Police Shooting Championship: CRPF take overall champion honours

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 16:16 IST

PUNE The Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) emerged as champions in the men’s and women’s categories at the 13th All India Police Shooting Sports championship at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, shooting range in Balewadi, on Saturday.

In the men’s section, CRPF emerged winners with 45 points, while Border Security Force (BSF) got 42 points. CRPF continued their dominating performance in women’s section, scoring 33 points to top the charts, while BSF scored 29 points.

The rifle event was also won by the CRPF men’s and women’s teams.

Samresh Jung of CISF won the Best Shot title among the men for his performance in the 25metre Centre Fire Pistol and Standard Pistol. Meera Singh of CRPF was declared Best Shot amont the women, for winning the 300m Big Bore Free Rifle 3 Position.

Results: Overall championship

Men

Winner: CRPF 45 points

Runner Up BSF 42 points

Women

Winner: CRPF 33 points

Runner up: BSF 29 points

Rifle champion

Men: CRPF 24 points

Women: Rifle Event CRPF 22 points

Pistol champion

Men: BSF 22 points

Women: CRPF 11 points

Other prizes

Best Shot:

Men: Samresh Jung (CISF)

Women: Meera Singh(CRPF)