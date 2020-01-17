14 ghost patients’ names come up during surprise check at Mohali ESI Hospital

cities

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 01:11 IST

Acting on several complaints, members of Mohali Industries’ Association (MIA) and area councillor on late Wednesday evening paid a surprise visit to Employee State Insurance (ESI) Hospital in Industrial Area, Phase 7, and found 14 ‘ghost patients’ registered at the hospital.

During the surprise check, the team found that names of 18 patients were registered at the hospital, while only four of them were physically present in the wards.

ESI hospitals cater to the medical needs of lakhs of industrial workers, however, the one located in Phase 7 has failed to provide medical services, causing inconvenience to those covered under the ESI Scheme.

Advocate and chairman of labour law committee, MIA, Jasbir Singh, said, “There is acute shortage of drinking water at the hospital for the past one month, causing inconvenience to the patients.”

The team, in their complaint lodged with the district administration,stated that there was a fraud going on at the hospital by showing dummy in-patients and the registration details comprise names of ghost patients.

Councillor Satbir Singh Dhanoa said, “On inquiring about the missing 14 patients, the hospital staff failed to give any satisfactory reply. We also saw that there was no doctor available at the hospital.” The councillor also contacted senior medical officer (SMO) Darshan Singh over phone about the dummy admissions and irregularities going on at the hospital. “But the SMO failed to provide any satisfactory explanation,” he said.

DUTY DOCTOR LEFT BEFORE TIME

Even the day duty doctor, Harkamal Kaur, had left from the premises before the official time without handing over the next shift to another doctor. The night shift doctor, Arshdeep Singh, also reached 25 minutes late after getting a phone call from the staff nurse present at the hospital. On checking the roster, the inspecting team found that Dr Arshdeep Singh’s name was not even listed for duty during the day. He was called by the staff nurse only to show the presence of a doctor to the visiting team.

The team also found that the hospital lacked basic facilities such as ambulance service, food for in-patients and guards for the safety of patients. The team noted that in absence of the ambulance facility, emergency patients had to make their own arrangements. When they questioned the attendant about the water shortage, he said their water pump was out of order since last month. The entire hospital is dependent on the regular supply of water by municipal corporation which comes twice a day.

During the inspection, the condition of washrooms was also found deplorable and emanated foul smell. “It is difficult to stand near the washrooms for even two minutes and in no way, can they be used,” a MIA official said.

SMO DENIES ALLEGATIONS

SMO Dr Darshan Singh said, “The allegations are baseless and we are trying our level best to improve the condition of the hospital.” On being asked about the missing patients, he said, “Sometimes, we give the patients medicines and then discharge them but their names are noted in the register.



Mohali assistant commissioner Yashpal Sharma said, “We have received a complaint from MIA and action will be taken against the authorities of ESI as per law.”