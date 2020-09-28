e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 14 more succumb to Covid in Chandigarh tricity

14 more succumb to Covid in Chandigarh tricity

As many as 27,592 people have been infected so far, of whom 424 have succumbed

cities Updated: Sep 28, 2020 22:00 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
         

Covid-19 claimed 14 more lives in the tricity, while 360 people tested positive on Monday.

As many as 27,592 people have been infected so far, of whom 424 have succumbed.

Chandigarh recorded the maximum number of deaths on Monday, as six people, including two senior citizens, died. Its toll stands at 153.

Meanwhile, 171 people tested positive, taking the tally to 11,678. While 9,325 patients have been cured, 2,200 cases remain active.

Those who died included an 80-year-old woman from Sector 8 and a 71-year-old man from Sector 25. The remaining four were identified as two men, aged 50 and 58, from Sectors 56 and 27, respectively, and two women, aged 51 and 57, from Raipur Khurd and Sector 20, respectively. Most of them had diabetes, hypertension or heart diseases.

Five people died in Panchkula district, taking the number of casualties to 85. Sixty new cases also surfaced. The total stands 5,790, of which 924 are active, as 4,781 patients have been discharged so far.

Those dead included an 80-year-old woman from Sector 16, who had diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease, and an 84-year-old woman from Sector 10. A 67-year-old man from Sector 27 and 73-year-old woman from Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 4, also died. Both had diabetes and hypertension. A 40-year-old woman from Kalka was the fifth casualty.

In Mohali, three deaths were confirmed on Monday while 129 people tested positive and 273 were discharged.

The total number of deaths has gone up to 186 in the district, which has recorded 10,124 cases. Of these, 7,896 patients have recovered, while 2,042 are still hospitalised or in home isolation.

Those dead included a 92-year-old woman from Zirakpur, who had bronchial asthma and diabetes, and a 50-year-old woman from Jujhar Nagar, also with comorbidities. A 32-year-old man from Mohali city also succumbed.

top news
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
RCB vs MI Live Score: Pandya departs, Mumbai Indians in trouble
RCB vs MI Live Score: Pandya departs, Mumbai Indians in trouble
Chandrababu Naidu told to move out of riverfront Amaravati bungalow, served notice
Chandrababu Naidu told to move out of riverfront Amaravati bungalow, served notice
‘Despotic tendencies seen prominently’: Bengal Guv targets Mamata Banerjee
‘Despotic tendencies seen prominently’: Bengal Guv targets Mamata Banerjee
Journalist associations press for strict action in Chhattisgarh scribe attack case
Journalist associations press for strict action in Chhattisgarh scribe attack case
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir KapoorRCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In