14 more succumb to Covid in Chandigarh tricity

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 22:00 IST

Covid-19 claimed 14 more lives in the tricity, while 360 people tested positive on Monday.

As many as 27,592 people have been infected so far, of whom 424 have succumbed.

Chandigarh recorded the maximum number of deaths on Monday, as six people, including two senior citizens, died. Its toll stands at 153.

Meanwhile, 171 people tested positive, taking the tally to 11,678. While 9,325 patients have been cured, 2,200 cases remain active.

Those who died included an 80-year-old woman from Sector 8 and a 71-year-old man from Sector 25. The remaining four were identified as two men, aged 50 and 58, from Sectors 56 and 27, respectively, and two women, aged 51 and 57, from Raipur Khurd and Sector 20, respectively. Most of them had diabetes, hypertension or heart diseases.

Five people died in Panchkula district, taking the number of casualties to 85. Sixty new cases also surfaced. The total stands 5,790, of which 924 are active, as 4,781 patients have been discharged so far.

Those dead included an 80-year-old woman from Sector 16, who had diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease, and an 84-year-old woman from Sector 10. A 67-year-old man from Sector 27 and 73-year-old woman from Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 4, also died. Both had diabetes and hypertension. A 40-year-old woman from Kalka was the fifth casualty.

In Mohali, three deaths were confirmed on Monday while 129 people tested positive and 273 were discharged.

The total number of deaths has gone up to 186 in the district, which has recorded 10,124 cases. Of these, 7,896 patients have recovered, while 2,042 are still hospitalised or in home isolation.

Those dead included a 92-year-old woman from Zirakpur, who had bronchial asthma and diabetes, and a 50-year-old woman from Jujhar Nagar, also with comorbidities. A 32-year-old man from Mohali city also succumbed.