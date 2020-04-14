14-year-old boy held for rape of 8-year-old girl in Greater Noida

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 19:59 IST

A 14-year-old boy was detained for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl after offering her a toffee in Dankaur on Monday evening. The girl was sent for a medical examination to confirm rape, police said.

The victim’s parents are daily wage earners while the suspect lives with his mother, who runs a grocery kiosk in the neighbourhood. The suspect’s father died a few years ago.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said the incident took place on Monday evening. “The families of both the victim and the suspect live in the same neighbourhood and are known to each other. On Monday, the suspect visited the victim’s house and stayed there for a while, playing with the girl. The girl’s family did not object to this since the boy was known to them and was a frequent visitor to their house,” Singh said.

Police said later, the suspect lured the girl outside after offering her some toffee. “The suspect’s mother was at the kiosk. The suspect brought the girl to his house, locked her inside a room and sexually assaulted her. The girl later returned home and informed her family members about the attack,” Singh said.

A team from Dankaur police station reached the spot on being informed and apprehended the suspect. Police have registered a case against him under Section 376 (rape) and also Section 3 and 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The suspect was sent to juvenile home. The girl has been sent for a medical examination and the reports are awaited,” a police officer said.