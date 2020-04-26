e-paper
14-yr-old Ludhiana girl suffocates to death while playing with rope swing

The child was playing with an indoor swing hanging from a grill in the ceiling

cities Updated: Apr 26, 2020 18:28 IST
In a freak accident, a 14-year-old girl suffocated to death after getting stuck in an indoor swing at her house in Ravidas Colony of Mullanpur Dakha on Saturday evening.

The child’s father, a vegetable vendor, was away at work, while her mother was finishing chores outside when the accident took place. Her siblings, a sister, 16, and two brothers, aged 12 and six, were on the terrace.

The deceased was a student of Class 9 at a government school in Dakha village.

Her mother told the police that they had a rope swing installed in a ceiling grill. She was clearing the garbage outside, while her 14-year-old daughter was playing inside. On returning indoors, she was shocked to see her unconscious daughter stuck in the swing.

As the woman raised the alarm, neighbours rushed to her aid and rescued the child, but she was already dead.

The police were informed and the body was sent to the Ludhiana civil hospital for autopsy.

Inspector Prem Singh, station house officer (SHO), Dakha police station, said prima facie, it appeared to be an accident. They had started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, he said.

