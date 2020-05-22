15 more test positive in HP’s Hamirpur; state’s tally at 167

cities

Updated: May 22, 2020 23:43 IST

Sixteen more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur and Kangra districts on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 168.

With this, the active cases in the state have gone up to 106, special secretary (health), Himachal Pradesh, Nipun Jindal said.

Hamirpur deputy commissioner Harikesh Meena said that among the patients, six were women, including four of a family. All have returned from Mumbai and were under institutional quarantine.

A 41-year-old woman from Khungal village of Naduan subdivision and her three daughters aged 17, 15 and 11, respectively have been tested positive. They returned from Mumbai on May 14 and the woman’s husband was already tested positive on May 16.

Two Mumbai returnees, a 31-year-old woman and 19-year-old youth, from Dasvin village of Galod area in Nadaun were also tested positive.

Three people, including a 41-year-old woman; a 78-year-old elderly man and his 23-year-old son were among the patient. Besides, a 29-year-old man from Phahlu village of Barsar subdivision and a father-son duo aged 55 and 23 years were also positive. Details of two more people whose test came out positive in the evening are awaited.

Two cases were reported from Kangra late evening.

One patient, a 28-year-old man hailing from Thural in Jaisinghpur subdivision works in a shipping company and returned from Mumbai on May 18 in a taxi. He was under institutional quarantine, said Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati.

Another patient is a 49-year-old man from Bharmar village in Jawali sub-division who returned from Delhi on May 13. He was also under institutional quarantine. They are being shifted to Covid-care centre at Baijnath

Notably, Hamirpur has recorded 45 cases in just two days and leads the chart with 60 cases in the state.

The state has 168 Covid-19 cases, including three casualties. Fifty-eight cases have been reported in just two days.

Kangra is the second worst-hit district with 43 cases. Both the districts share 61% of the disease burden between them with 101 cases.

Fourteen cases have been reported in Solan, thirteen in Chamba district, seven in Bilaspur, six in Mandi, four in Sirmaur and one each in Shimla and Kullu.

A total of 55 people have been cured of the virus in the state, including 18 people over the week.

So far, 24, 032 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the state. About 1,500 tests are being done daily in the state.

More than 24,769 people are under active surveillance. Over 81,000 people who returned from other states are home quarantined and 6,500 have been placed under institutional quarantine.

