15 returnees test positive in a day in Mahendergarh

Updated: May 27, 2020 00:06 IST

Mahendergarh district on Tuesday witnessed a spike in Covid-19 cases after 15 persons, who had returned from other states, tested positive on Tuesday.

So far, the district has reported 36 cases, which include 34 returnees, a Mahendergarh resident who had brought his father, a Rajasthan Police employee from Delhi, and his one contact. The district has 30 active cases and 6 patients have returned home after recovery.

Mahendergarh civil surgeon Dr Ashok Kumar said the district reported 15 cases on Tuesday, and all of the infected persons had returned home from other states recently.

“The new cases have been reported from 13 different villages and one patient belongs to Adarsh Nagar in Mahendergarh. The patients had returned from Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. The cases include a barber, two Delhi Police cops, a 23-year-old student, two health workers, a tailor and carpenter and among others whose professions are yet to be ascertained,” the civil surgeon said.

He said all the new patients except a Delhi policeman, who had returned on May 23, have been admitted to the isolation ward of the Covid-hospital in Narnaul.

MAHENDERGARH SAW 36 CASES IN 19 DAYS

Mahendergarh had recently become the second district in Haryana to lose the green zone tag on May 8 after two government railway police (GRP) personnel tested positive for coronavirus disease.

However, before May 8, Mahendergarh district administration was being praised for not letting the deadly virus enter its territory even though it shared border with Rajasthan.

SURVEILLANCE HELPED IN DETECTING CASES

The civil surgeon said proper surveillance and testing has helped the district administration in detecting the infection among people returning from other states.

“People coming from other states are being monitored by doctors and health workers. We have asked the returnees to strictly go into home quarantine and approach us if they notice any symptoms of Covid-19. All the patients, except one of the contacts of an infected man from Mahendergarh, had contracted the disease in other states before returning home,” Dr Kumar added.