16-yr-old Bhiwani girl ends life, 17-yr-old boy arrested for abetment

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 22:50 IST

A 16-year-old girl, a class 9 student of a government school, allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Bhiwani, police said on Tuesday. On the complaint of victim’s father, police have arrested a 17-year-old boy on the charge of abetment to suicide because he allegedly was stalking the girl.

“My daughter today consumed some poisonous substance and she died during treatment at Bansi Lal Hospital. She took this extreme step because the youth was stalking her for a long time. He didn’t mend his ways even after we spoke to him,” the victim’s father said.

A spokesman of Bhiwani police said they have booked the boy under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34(common intent). Investigations are on.