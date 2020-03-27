e-paper
17 booked for lockdown violations in Ambala

17 booked for lockdown violations in Ambala

SP appealed to the residents to not leave their houses without reason and cooperate with the administration

cities Updated: Mar 27, 2020 21:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/ Ambala
As many as 17 cases have been registered so far in Ambala against violators of prohibitory orders issued amid nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.

Superintendent of police Abhishek Jorwal said, “Some people are not following the orders of the government and hide in their houses whenever a police vehicle crosses. Locals can send photos or videos of people who are not complying with the orders so that action can be taken against them.”

SP appealed to the residents to not leave their houses without reason and cooperate with the administration. Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma flagged off a bus filled with dry grocery for construction workers and slum dwellers.

DC Sharma said the campaign has been started to distribute one-week dry ration among 200 families in collaboration with the Red Cross Society and IKJ Care Foundation. He said people in these areas are also being made aware of social distancing.

