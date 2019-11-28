e-paper
17-year-old girl jumps to death from high-rise building in Dhakoli

Leaves a suicide note saying she did not want to live and was ending her life out of her own will.

cities Updated: Nov 28, 2019 01:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

A 17-year-old girl jumped to her death from the D block of Bollywood Heights-2 in Peer Muchalla in Zirakpur on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Monika, alias Soni, who worked as a domestic help at one of the houses in Bollywood Heights-2. Police have recovered a suicide note from her pocket, in which she had reportedly stated that she did not want to live and was ending her life out of her own will. The note, bearing her signatures, ended with, “Sab apna khayal rakhna (Take care, everyone). I love you all.”

Her employers told the police that she used to work in their house from 7am to 6pm. On Wednesday, she left their house around 6.15 pm, saying she had some work.

Around 7pm, police got information that a girl had fallen off the building. They immediately rushed to the spot and took her to Dera Bassi civil hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The body has been kept in the civil hospital mortuary.

Dhakoli station house officer Sumit Mor said they will be getting her handwriting samples for testing. “Prime facie it looks like suicide but we will be investigating all angles,” he said. Inquest proceedings have been initiated in the matter.

