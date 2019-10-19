e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

17-year-old involved in three snatching cases held

chandigarh Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 17-year-old youth allegedly involved in three snatching cases was arrested on Saturday, said police.

The accused is Class 7 dropout, his mother is the sole bread winner while father is bed ridden, said police.

The accused had snatched complainant Madhu Gupta’s purse containing ₹10,000, Aadhaar card and other documents on October 17.

Police have recovered ₹2,500 from the accused. “The money was spent on eating, drinking and other items,” said police.The Activa used in crime has also been recovered.

An associate of the juvenile is still at large and attempts are being made to nab him, said police.

On October 15, the duo also attempted to snatch a Manimajra resident’s bag. Complainant Shalini Modi, 38, suffered a dislocated shoulder and broken teeth in the incident. The victim has been admitted to a private hospital in Panchkula. In the third incident, on October 17, the duo snatched a mobile phone from a pedestrian on the way to Panchkula.

The accused has been sent to juvenile home after he was booked under Sections 379 (theft) and 356(use of criminal force to commit a crime) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 23:37 IST

top news
‘Already a great deal of normalcy in Kashmir Valley,’ says Rajnath Singh
‘Already a great deal of normalcy in Kashmir Valley,’ says Rajnath Singh
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
Twitter trolls SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Twitter trolls SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a leap. Watch
Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a leap. Watch
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee visits his university JNU
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee visits his university JNU
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: CCTV footage of 3 accused being detained in Surat
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: CCTV footage of 3 accused being detained in Surat
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News