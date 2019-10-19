17-year-old involved in three snatching cases held

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:37 IST

A 17-year-old youth allegedly involved in three snatching cases was arrested on Saturday, said police.

The accused is Class 7 dropout, his mother is the sole bread winner while father is bed ridden, said police.

The accused had snatched complainant Madhu Gupta’s purse containing ₹10,000, Aadhaar card and other documents on October 17.

Police have recovered ₹2,500 from the accused. “The money was spent on eating, drinking and other items,” said police.The Activa used in crime has also been recovered.

An associate of the juvenile is still at large and attempts are being made to nab him, said police.

On October 15, the duo also attempted to snatch a Manimajra resident’s bag. Complainant Shalini Modi, 38, suffered a dislocated shoulder and broken teeth in the incident. The victim has been admitted to a private hospital in Panchkula. In the third incident, on October 17, the duo snatched a mobile phone from a pedestrian on the way to Panchkula.

The accused has been sent to juvenile home after he was booked under Sections 379 (theft) and 356(use of criminal force to commit a crime) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

