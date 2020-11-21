18 more succumb to virus in Himachal, toll crosses 500-mark

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 21:59 IST

The death toll due to Covid-19 in Himachal went past the 500-mark with record 18 more people succumbing to the contagion on Saturday. This is the highest number of fatalities due to the virus in the state in a single day. Eight people died in Shimla, three each in Chamba and Kullu, two in Kangra and one each in Lahaul-Spiti and Una.

Since the outbreak in March, 509 people have died due to the virus. The case fatality ratio in state is at 1.5% and fatalities have risen by about 63% this month.

Highest single-day spike of 915 cases

Meanwhile, the state’s Covid-19 caseload reached 33,700 with the highest single-day spike of 915 cases.

Of the new cases, 290 were reported in Shimla, 161 in Mandi, 84 in Kangra, 72 in Hamirpur, 65 each in Kullu and Solan, 56 in Una, 52 in Chamba, 22 in Bilaspur, 20 in Sirmaur, 17 in Kinnaur and 11 in Lahaul-Spiti.

Active cases have gone past 7000- mark for the first time. There are 7,070 active cases in the state while the recoveries have reached 26,089 people have recovered. As many as 657 recoveries were recorded today. The recovery rate is 77%.

Mandi remains the worst hit district with 5,392 cases. Shimla is close behind with 5,352 cases. Kangra has 4,332 cases, Solan 4,371, Kullu 2,955, Sirmaur 2,508, Una 1,923, Bilaspur 1,746, Chamba 1,742, Hamirpur 1,735, Lahaul-Spiti 950, and Kinnaur 694.

Shimla markets to remain closed today

In wake of a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in Shimla, markets in district, except for shops selling essential items, will remain closed on Sunday. Additional district magistrate Apoorv Devgan issued an order to this effect on Saturday.

“In view of the large number of Covid cases being reported daily in district, all shops/markets in district Shimla, except shops selling groceries, milk, bread, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish and other uncooked food items, chemist shops, optical stores, restaurants/dhabas/hotels will remain closed on Sunday,” reads the order.

Any violation will be punishable under the relevant provisions of law and the violators will be prosecuted accordingly, it says.

Restrictions on gathering

Another order issued by the ADC imposed strict restrictions on all social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political gatherings.

As per the order, in closed spaces, areas outside containment zones, a maximum of 50% of a hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 100 persons.

The organiser will identify spatial boundaries and prepare a detailed site plan which will facilitate compliance with thermal screening, physical distancing, and sanitisation and submit the same to the authorities while taking permission.

In gatherings where community kitchen, dhaam or professional catering is to be arranged, the managers and catering staff will be required to undergo Covid test through RAT kits with the help of local health officials, not earlier than 96 hours before the event.

It will be mandatory for organisers to get permissions from the SDMs concerned minimum one week before the date of event.

The organizer will submit an undertaking to the SDM with the application regarding testing of catering staff and will have to personally ensure to follow all Covid protocol.

The SDMs will furnish daily reports regarding inspection of such events done by executive magistrates and SHOs. The SDM and DSP concerned will personally inspect at least two such events each week.