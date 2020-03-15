18-year-old arrested for sexual assault of minor in Chinchwad

cities

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 21:33 IST

PUNE A 18-year-old teenager was remanded to custody of Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday by a local court for sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Chinchwad.

The accused is a resident of Chinchwad and works at a local automobile spare part company. He has been remanded to police custody till March 19, according to police.

The victim studies in Class 7 with the younger brother of the arrested accused. The girl first came in contact with the accused when she visited his house. On Friday, the family of the accused had gone for a funeral to Mhada, Solapur. That is when the incident took place in Pawar’s house, said police.

The victim who alleged to have been kidnapped on Friday, later revealed that the two (accused and victim) were known to each other for the past six months and had sexual intercourse previously as well, said police.

The incident came to light as the girl did not return home on Friday evening and the parents approached the police in the late hours of Saturday. A case of kidnapping was registered at Pimpri police station around 2am on Friday morning.

However, hours after the case was registered, the girl returned home and as her parents enquired about her whereabouts, she told them that she was kidnapped, gagged and restrained by the accused at his house which is next to hers.

“A female official later spoke with the victim and she said that the two were in a relationship for the past six months. She must have merely been 11 and a half when it started. One cannot expect her to understand what was happening. The medical examination has revealed no bruises or injuries on her body,” said police sub-inspector Y Shirsath of Mohannagar police outpost under Pimpri police station who is investigating the case.

The sections in the case were increased and eventually a case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 376(2)(N) (sexual assault) along with Sections 3, 4,5,6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (Pocso) Act was registered at Pimpri police station against the accused.