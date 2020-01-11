18-yr-old dies as extinguisher bursts while filling chemical

cities

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 23:55 IST

An 18-year-old worker died while he was refilling a fire extinguisher in a private fire service company in Badlapur on Saturday afternoon, after the nozzle of the extinguisher blew off and pierced his chest.

The victim, Ganesh Mhaske, had started working at Woodpecker India Fire Services four days ago and did not have the training to handle such chemicals, said the police. The police have arrested the owner of the company for not providing Mhaske with safety gear.

LM Sariputre, a senior officer of Badlapur (West) police station, said, “Around 12pm, Mhaske was filling dry chemical powder (DCP) in the extinguisher cylinder when due to pressure, the nozzle exploded and hit his chest. He was taken to Dhanwantari Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. We have arrested the owner of the company, Gaurav Suresh Bihade, 39, who was present when the incident took place.”

Sariputre said there are certain safety measures that should have been followed while dealing with the chemicals. “The deceased was not wearing any safety jacket or safety gear. He [owner] also asked an untrained man to handle such chemicals. It could have resulted in a major fire mishap.”

The police have booked Bihade under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence and asking an untrained person to handle dangerous chemicals.

Thane-based fire expert, Sandeep Sawant, who deals in firefighting equipment, said, “There are many possibilities for the cylinder to burst. It is mandatory to conduct a test before refilling the cylinder to check its condition. The person refilling the cylinder should have an experience of a minimum of three years so that he knows how much chemical to use. Safety suit, mask and gloves are also a must while doing this work.”